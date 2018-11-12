Chevy Corvette ZR1, 2020 Mercedes E-Class, collection of BMW legends: Today's Car News

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

We named the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2019. Overwhelmed by its power, blown away by its dynamics, and stirred by its Hot Wheels-like design, we chose the supercharged Corvette over a worthy group of competitors.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class range is already nearing the midway point in its life cycle, and a prototype for a refreshed coupe has been spotted testing on public roads. The refresh will bring new headlights and taillights, a revised grille, and updated front and rear fascias. Inside, Mercedes' new MBUX infotainment system will likely be added. Expect a debut in late 2019.

Enthusiast Auto Group has a collection of BMW legends for sale. The lineup brings 13 rare BMW models and groups them together in one lot for a cool $2.3 million. The collection includes four M3s, a Z1, a Z8, and an M1, among others. These are, without a doubt, the best vehicles BMW has built in the last 40 years.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

