F1: Verstappen denied Brazil win after scuffle with lapped Ocon

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen was denied a well-deserved win on Sunday at the 2018 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix following a scuffle with lapped Force India driver Esteban Ocon.

It meant Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton was able to slip past and secure his 10th win of the season. Verstappen still managed to get across the line in second ahead of Ferrari's Kimi Räikkönen in third.

The day also saw Mercedes secure its fifth Constructors' Championship title. The team is now only the second after Ferrari to secure five consecutive constructor titles.

Verstappen was in the lead on lap 44 but was denied a courtesy pass by backmarker Ocon who was attempting to unlap himself. Contact was made going into Senna corner which resulted in both drivers spinning. Ocon received a 10-second stop-go penalty for the altercation.

Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton at the 2018 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix

However, it didn't end there as Verstappen later confronted Ocon in the pits, even pushing him at one point. Verstappen will have to undertake two days of public service for the unsportsmanlike conduct.

There weren't many other dramas. Räikkönen and Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo put on a good fight in the closing laps, with the Ferrari driver just coming out ahead. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas took fifth in a race that saw him set the fastest lap, while for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel it was a case of damage limitation after a sensor problem meant his car was proving difficult to drive. He still managed to finish the race at sixth, though.

Hamilton already holds the 2018 Drivers' Championship title, with his points tally growing to 383 following the Brazilian race. Vettel is second with 302 points and Räikkönen is third with 251 points. In the Constructors' Championship, Mercedes enjoys 620 points versus the 553 of Ferrari and 392 of Red Bull. The final race on the calendar is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in a fortnight.

