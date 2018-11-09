Collection of BMW Legends for sale for $2.3M





BMW enthusiasts, scrape your change together and think about a double mortgage. Enthusiast Auto Group announced on Wednesday it is selling a collection of BMW legends.

The collection brings together 13 rare BMW models in one place, and they're being offered at one fixed price of $2.3 million. The legends collection is made up of four M3s, a Z1, a Z3 M Coupe, a Z4 M Coupe, a Z8, two M5s, an M6, a 1M coupe, and the pièce de résisance, a BMW M1.

The M1 is the crown jewel for many reasons. Not only was the car a seriously limited-production model (only 399 were built), but it was the first mid-engine BMW. (The second is the BMW i8.) The M1 is a 1981 model, the final year for the sports car.

The four M3s are a 1990 E30 Sport Evolution, a 1995 E36 Lightweight, a 2005 E46 Competition Package, and a 2013 E92 Lime Rock Park Edition. Each of them are desirable in their own right, but the E30 and E36 are real treasures, though, we are partial to the E46, too. Moving right along, the Z1 is notable as the first model of BMW's Z series, which continues today with the soon-to-be-released 2019 Z4. The Z8 is also a rare bird since only 5,703 were built. Both the Z3 and Z4 M Coupes look lovely, too.

Finally, the M5s are a 1988 E28 and a 2002 E39. Both are legends for BMW fans. The 1988 E24 M6 and 2011 1M Coupe round out the list of rare rides.

The seller maintains detailed vehicle histories for each car, and includes detailed condition photos and historical information. Though $2.3 million is hardly inexpensive, the auto group will include shipping to any of the contiguous 48 U.S. states.

We know EAG chooses great cars and takes excellent care of them, but the $2.3 million price seems awfully steep. Assuming the M1 is a $600,000 car (Hagerty says the average value is $528,000), that means the other 12 cars have to average $141,666 each. While they're historic cars, most aren't valued anywhere near that figure. It will take you quite some time, but you'd save a lot of money by assembling this collection yourself.

