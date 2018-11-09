McLaren Speedtail prototype begins rigorous test program





After revealing the Speedtail last month, McLaren has announced it's ready to begin a rigorous test program for its new flagship Ultimate Series car. On Friday, the British marque unveiled the first Speedtail prototype as it gears up for a year-long test regimen across the globe.

The prototype Speedtail doesn't exactly represent the production car we saw last month. It has prototype bodywork from the A-pillar forward, and McLaren decked the car out in a special wrap for testing. Under that long tail is the production-bound gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain, which will boast 1,035 horsepower. The car also has the center seating position, which recalls the hallmark trait of the Speedtail's predecessor, the McLaren F1.

McLaren Speedtail prototype

The company has appropriately named the prototype car "Albert." What's the significance? The first McLaren F1 mule also wore the name, which signified the Albert Drive, Woking, Surrey, facility where the F1 was designed. Officially, the Speedtail prototype is called MVY02, but that's nowhere near as cheeky as "Albert."

The test program will see the Speedtail prototype travel to Europe, North America, and Africa. First, engineers will stick to test facilities to hone the car and its powertrain. Eventually, McLaren plans to drive the prototype on public roads for testing in traffic. Additionally, five other test mules with McLaren 720S bodies will continue to operate. McLaren first showed off the Speedtail's central driving position with one of these prototypes a few years ago.

McLaren Speedtail

We don't have full details on the Speedtail just yet, but it's likely the 1,035 hp will come from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 married to an electric motor. Further, we know the car features a carbon-fiber monocoque structure, a carbon-fiber body, and carbon-fiber front wheels with fixed aero covers. The covers remain in place as the wheels rotate to smooth airflow for greater aerodynamics.

Like the F1, the Speedtail's production run will be limited to 106 cars at approximately $2.24 million each. All build slots have been filled and the first customer deliveries will take place in early 2020.