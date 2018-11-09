Could the Audi TT morph into a sedan?

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi TT Sportback Concept

Mercedes-Benz has the CLA and BMW will soon have the 2-Series Gran Coupe, but is Audi also set to join the compact coupe-like sedan battle with its next-generation TT?

That's exactly what the brand with the four rings is planning, Auto Express reported Thursday.

The British rag claims the sedan has already been confirmed for the next-generation TT due in about two years.

Unfortunately, the move will reportedly come at the cost of the two-door body style since small sports cars aren't that popular, especially in the key market of China where sedans and SUVs rule. Even in the United States, Audi only managed a bit over 2,000 TT sales last year.

The idea of a TT sedan isn't so far-fetched. In fact, Audi hinted at the possibility in 2014 when it unveiled the TT Sportback concept. The concept is essentially a stretched TT with an extra set of doors. At 174.4 inches in length, it's just a couple of inches short of Mercedes' CLA. Any production version will likely feature similar measurements.

Naturally, given the current SUV craze, a high-riding TT is already in the works. It was previewed in 2014 by the TT Offroad concept and is due out next year as the Q4.