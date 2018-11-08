1966 Ford Shelby GT350H is a barn find gem





1966 Ford Shelby GT350H barn find

Just when it appears the world has run dry of barn finds, the internet doesn't disappoint. The latest discovery is none other than a 1966 Ford Shelby GT350H, and the car has sat parked in a garage for three decades.

BarnFinds.com reported on the special Shelby on Wednesday, and it was reportedly found in an elderly woman's garage where it languished for years. We don't have much information on the car's life, but at one point, it was involved in a wreck. We can see a few body panels that don't match and a different color door on the driver's side. Whoever had been working on the car was almost finished.

As for the "H" in the GT350's name it denotes this was a Hertz Rent-A-Racer Shelby Mustang. The cars featured a black exterior with golden stripes and a Cobra 289-cubic-inch V-8 engine. The mill produced 306 horsepower and 329 pound-feet of torque, which made the Shelby GT350H one heck of a rental car back in the day. The promotion was intended to put drivers behind the wheel of the car with the hope they would end up purchasing Shelbys of their own after the rental period.

The BarnFinds story has no information about the owner. Whoever owns the car (or will soon own the car) has stumbled upon something quite valuable. A quick search of GT350H models for sale shows $150,000 prices. Granted, this one will need quite a bit of work before it can fetch such a sum, but it has potential. Hopefully, the car falls into the right hands and it's returned to its former glory.