Buy Bavarian: 2018 Audi RS 7 discounted up to $18,500





2017 Audi RS 7

Shoppers who have an eye on a 2018 Audi can take advantage of some serious discounts through the end of November. The 2018 Audi RS 7 tops the list, with up to $18,500 in savings.

CarsDirect reported Wednesday that the German luxury brand has issued dealerships "marketing allowance," which is unadvertised incentive money to help seal the deal on a sale. The amount of dealer cash varies by vehicle, but dealers can dish out $17,500 on a 2018 RS 7. With a base price of $132,675, that brings the final number down to $115,875. Hardly chump change, but take the discount when you can get it.

Further, all Audi models are eligible for another $1,000 incentive if a buyer finances the car with Audi Financial as part of a loyalty bonus. The extra rebate brings the grand total of potential savings to $18,500 for the 605-horsepower hatchback.

The move likely comes because the A7 is getting a redesign, though the high-performance RS 7 and even the S7 haven't been released yet.

2018 Audi A6

If serious performance isn't on the must-have list, most 2018 A6 and A7 models are eligible for up to $10,000 in dealer cash, while the hotter (but not as wild) S6 and S7 can be discounted by up to $15,000. The A6 starts at $50,675, including destination, and the S6 costs $72,875. The sleeker A7 rings in at $70,675 and the S7 costs $82,175 to start. Redesigned 2019 A6 models are also making their way to dealers.



2018 Audi A8

At the top of Audi's model range, the 2018 A8 and S8 are both subject to discounts, too. Dealers have up to $12,500 at their disposal to close a deal on the stately sedan and its performance-oriented counterpart. Prices start at $83,475 for the standard A8 and climb to $116,875 for the S8. Like the others, the 2019 A8 is new as well, though a new S8 model is not yet available.



To take full advantage of the deal, consumers will need to shop around. Franchises aren't obligated to release all of the bonus cash, but some locations may be more willing throw in all or most of the incentives to move a car from dealership to driveway.