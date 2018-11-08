Genesis G90 update, next-gen Mazda 3, ECD Range Rover Classic: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for next-gen Mazda 3 debuting at 2018 Los Angeles auto show

Hyundai's new luxury brand Genesis is planning a major update for its G90. The flagship sedan is about to get a sharp new look inspired by Genesis' Essentia concept unveiled earlier this year. A similar update is planned for the G80 too.

Mazda will use this month's 2018 Los Angeles auto show to introduce its next-gen 3 sedan and hatch. Normally a new Mazda isn't much to get excited about but the new 3 will introduce some world-first engine technology.

Florida's ECD has started restoring original Range Rovers alongside its Defender program. The company has already completed its first two Range Rovers, both of which feature V-8 engines sourced from General Motors.

Major update on the way for 2020 Genesis G90

Next-gen Mazda 3 to debut at 2018 Los Angeles auto show

Florida's ECD now offers restored Range Rover Classics

Study: Uber, Lyft have made traffic worse in San Francisco

Hushed hog: Harley-Davidson introduces electric Livewire motorcycle

Battery entrepreneur releases new invention to reduce cobalt

Remember this weird rebodied Ferrari F430? You can buy it for $2.8M

Uber ready to restart self-driving car tests

Robyn Denholm replaces Elon Musk as Tesla chairman

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid recalled for stalling, fire risk