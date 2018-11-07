Aston Martin SUV to be unveiled in late 2019





Teaser for production Aston Martin DBX due in 2019

Aston Martin will climb aboard the luxury SUV bandwagon with an all-new model, and the company confirmed on Wednesday it will debut in late 2019.

In an announcement that surrounded ongoing work to complete the St Athan, Wales, production facility, Aston Martin said the new SUV will be unveiled in the fourth quarter of 2019. St Athan will be a totally new production facility responsible for the SUV's production and future electric-car assembly, including the Rapide-E.

Aston Martin DBX concept, 2015 Geneva Motor Show

Aston Martin hasn't given its SUV a name yet, but the company has reused the "DBX" nameplate since the concept SUV debuted back in 2015. We've also reported the luxury brand has trademarked the Varekai name, which could point to a proper name for the luxury SUV. The name would also fit with the company's nomenclature that features model names beginning with the letter "V," except for the DB series.

We know the SUV will utilize a new platform developed specifically for a high-riding vehicle. Specifically, Aston Martin will focus on suspension technology to address the SUV's mass and size. Chief engineer Matt Becker told Road & Track in a July report that the SUV will include an active anti-roll system and triple-volume air springs, but he didn't share any other details on the new platform.

While Aston Martin first imagined the luxury SUV as a battery-electric vehicle, that has changed. CEO Andy Palmer confirmed the company dropped plans for the electric powertrain this past April. However, a hybrid model is likely. Don't expect a plug-in hybrid, either; Palmer disliked the idea of a "stepping stone" and instead will focus on light electrification before fully embracing all-electric powertrains.

The St Athan facility will open its doors early next year to begin production of prototype vehicles. The plant's workforce will also swell from 100 employees to more than 700 when production of the SUV ramps up in early 2020.