The Aston Martin DBX hasn't reached dealers yet but the starting price of the long-awaited SUV has already been dropped.

The new 2021 DBX when it arrives early in the fourth quarter will list from $179,986, down from a previously announced price of $192,986.

The starting price of the updated 2021 Vantage sports car has also been dropped. The new figures come in at $142,086 for the coupe and $150,086 for the convertible, down from $149,086 and $164,086 respectively. All figures include destination.

2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

Aston Martin said it lowered the prices as part of a strategy to align pricing across all markets. It will also provide a little breathing space as the automaker prepares to introduce new variants, particularly in the case of the DBX whose first additional variants are slated to arrive as early as 2021.

Dropping prices, especially for an exclusive marque like Aston Martin, is never an easy decision but it shows the determination of the new management to shore up Aston Martin's finances as the company recovers from the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Aston Martin was already in the middle of a turnaround plan at the start of 2020, which included giving up on the plans for the Lagonda EV sub-brand. After the pandemic hit, the automaker was forced to make major job cuts. It also named a new CEO in the form of ex-Mercedes-AMG chief Tobias Moers.