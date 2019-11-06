Aston Martin will soon climb aboard the SUV bandwagon with a new vehicle dubbed the DBX, which the automaker on Tuesday said will be priced from $189,900.

Aston Martin also announced a November 20 reveal scheduled to take place in Beijing, after which interested buyers will be able to place an order. Deliveries of the DBX will commence in 2020, with production being handled at a new plant in St Athan, Wales.

Aston Martin DBX at 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The pricing slots the DBX just below the DB11 V8 in Aston Martin's model heirarchy. For those wondering, the DB11 V8 is priced from $198,995, while the V-12-powered DB11 runs $216,495.

The DBX has been a long time coming. Recall, the Aston Martin unveiled an SUV concept as far back as 2009, though the financial crisis at the time put the project on hold. Today, SUVs are more popular than ever, even among exotic brands where the likes of Ferrari and Lotus are also preparing high-riding models.

Pre-production of Aston Martin DBX at plant in St Athan, Wales

The DBX utilizes a bespoke platform developed specifically for a high-riding vehicle capable of off-road conditions. Testing has taken place in some of the world's harshest conditions, and naturally many of the places are areas where Aston Martin's sports cars never tread. In particular, the engineers needed to place extra focus on the suspension to address the DBX's mass, size and purpose. Expect advanced anti-roll and air suspension tech.

The bespoke platform has also allowed Aston Martin's design team to optimize the interior, with the designers given the mission of fitting tall passengers while keeping the roofline low and sleek. A full-length panoramic glass roof has been added to give the feeling of more space in the cabin whose design, judging by new teaser photos, will closely resemble the design used in Aston Martin's sports cars.

Aston Martin DBX

In the powertrain department, the DBX will debut with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG and rated at 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. A hybrid option utilizing a new V-6 developed in-house at Aston Martin is also a possibility. Don't expect a plug-in hybrid, though; Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer dislikes the idea of a "stepping stone" and instead will focus on light electrification before fully embracing battery-electric powertrains with the Lagonda brand. While Aston Martin first imagined the DBX as an EV, that has changed due to the automaker's revival of Lagonda as an EV brand.

The DBX is the fourth of seven cars promised under Aston Martin's Second Century plan. The first was the DB11 which has since been followed by the Vantage and DBS Superleggera. Beyond the DBX, we'll see a mid-engine Vanquish supercar around 2021, a Lagonda SUV around 2022 and a Lagonda sedan around 2023. Aston Martin will then repeat the seven-car cycle with redesigned models. And along the way we'll also see special edition models like the Valkyrie and Valhalla hypercars.