BMW 1-Series sedan, Lexus RC F GT track car, SCG 006 coupe and roadster: Today's Car News

8 minutes ago
2020 BMW 1-Series facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
BMW is working on an update for the 1-Series sedan. Unfortunately the German automaker is yet to announce plans to sell the car outside of China, though that could change due to new rivals like Mercedes-Benz's A-Class sedan.
Lexus is working on a more hardcore version of its RC F. The car was previewed in 2016 by the RC F GT concept and looks to be taking on plenty of carbon fiber elements. Hopefully there will be extra power too.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has released new information on its 006 sports car. The retro coupe and roadster will commence deliveries in late 2019 or early the following year, and will come with a supercharged V-8 with about 650 horsepower on tap.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
