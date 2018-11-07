BMW 1-Series sedan, Lexus RC F GT track car, SCG 006 coupe and roadster: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 BMW 1-Series facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

BMW is working on an update for the 1-Series sedan. Unfortunately the German automaker is yet to announce plans to sell the car outside of China, though that could change due to new rivals like Mercedes-Benz's A-Class sedan.

Lexus is working on a more hardcore version of its RC F. The car was previewed in 2016 by the RC F GT concept and looks to be taking on plenty of carbon fiber elements. Hopefully there will be extra power too.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has released new information on its 006 sports car. The retro coupe and roadster will commence deliveries in late 2019 or early the following year, and will come with a supercharged V-8 with about 650 horsepower on tap.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 BMW 1-Series spy shots

2019 Lexus RC F GT spy shots

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus gives update on 006 retro coupe and roadster

2019 Honda Accord lineup consolidated, price hiked to $24,615

2019 Ford Mustang Australia Supercars racer revealed

GoFundMe campaign aims to keep Faraday Future employees afloat

VW the latest to join Baidu's Apollo self-driving car program

Uber ready to restart self-driving car tests

2021 Audi Q7 spy shots

One of these 3 cars will be Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2019