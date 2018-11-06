BMW offering M Performance parts on its motorcycles for first time

Nov 6, 2018

BMW S 1000 RR with M Package

BMW S 1000 RR with M Package

For decades, BMW's M division has stuck to vehicles with four wheels. Now that changes. On Tuesday, BMW Motorrad announced it will offer M options and M performance parts for the 2019 S 1000 RR motorcycle.

BMW M parts for the S 1000 RR will be available via the accessories catalog, but a new M package kicks things up a notch from the factory. Each S 1000 RR so equipped will receive a motorsport paint finish, carbon-fiber wheels, a lightweight battery, a chassis kit with a ride-height adjustment, a sport seat, and a Pro Mode. Traction control, a wheelie mode, the throttle curve, and engine braking can all be manipulated with Pro Mode. Riders can also set up three custom profiles for track days.

CHECK OUT: BMW Motorrad Concept Link reimagines two-wheeled urban transport

The S 1000 RR debuted in 2009 and 2019 marks a major refresh for the bike. The motorcycle now has 207 horsepower (an increase of 8 hp) and the M package reduces the bike's weight by 22 pounds to just 426 pounds total. Other improvements include an optional adaptive suspension to keep things comfortable when cruising. Cruise control and hill-start control are even offered. The new S 1000 RR also gets a sleeker design and more sinister looking headlights.

BMW said cooperation between auto and motorcycle racing has intensified at BMW's Motorsport division, which means we'll likely see more motorcycle M goodies in the future. BMW didn't share how much the new motorcycle will cost or when it will be available or how much the M package will add, but the current bike starts at $15,995. The optional M package will likely add a couple thousand dollars to the final price.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Radical co-founder launches rival track car Radical co-founder launches rival track car
VW unveils compact pickup concept, but not for US VW unveils compact pickup concept, but not for US
Classic Recreations' first Mustang Boss 429 makes debut, packs 815 horsepower from stroked V-8 Classic Recreations' first Mustang Boss 429 makes debut, packs 815 horsepower from stroked V-8
The sleeper of sleepers: Icon builds 1949 Mercury Coupe powered by Tesla tech The sleeper of sleepers: Icon builds 1949 Mercury Coupe powered by Tesla tech
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba MotorAuthority All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.