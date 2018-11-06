Geely purchases Utah Motorsports Campus





Utah Motorsports Campus

Geely has bought itself a race track. The Chinese automaker announced Monday it has completed the purchase of the Utah Motorsports Campus, formerly known as the Miller Motorsports Park.

The Toole County Commissioners has said it agreed to sell the motorsports park to Mitime Utah Investment LLC for an undisclosed sum. Mitime Utah Investment is a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, the Chinese auto giant that also owns Volvo, Polestar, Lotus, Lynk & Co. and a signficant chunk of Proton.

The racetrack, which is located just outside of Tooele, Utah, has been under county control since 2015 when the Miller family declined to extend a lease agreement. The late Utah businessman Larry H. Miller built the racetrack in 2005 and opened its gates in 2006.

The 511-acre facility houses numerous courses including a 4.438-mile road racing circuit, a 0.9-mile kart track, an off-road short course, a rock-crawling course, and the Nitro World Games rallycross track. Over the past decade-plus, Utah Motorsports Campus has hosted a vast number of racing series, too. FIM Superbike World Championship, American Le Mans Series, Grand-Am Road Racing Championship, Pirelli World Challenge, NASCAR, and more disciplines as lined up on the track's starting grid.

Of note, Ford Performance hosts its racing school operations at the motorsports park. Motor Authority reached out to Ford for comment on the track's sale and we will update the story should the automaker return our request. However, Geely said in its announcement it will honor current leases, with tenants, event organizers, and race sanctioning bodies, but each contract will be subject to change in 2019.

Utah Motorsports Campus said it was thrilled to hear what Geely has planned for the campus in the future, which includes expanding the number of tracks and entertainment venues on site. Next year's calendar of events will be released in the near future.