Frankencar 2019: The best of our Best Car To Buy nominees

Follow Joel Add to circle



Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2019 finalists

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 just clobbered the competition to be named Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2019. It's easy to understand why, but that doesn't mean we didn't like the four other finalists. In fact, we'd like to incorporate elements of each to create the perfect Frankencar from parts of our five Best Car To Buy 2019 finalists.

Our group of 2019 finalists was as diverse as it's ever been. It even included the first electric vehicle ever to be considered for our award. How would that powertrain be incorporated into our perfect mechanical monster, if at all? Exactly what parts of the Corvette would we keep? And what aspects from our other finalists would we use to construct a Frankencar for 2019? You'll have to keep reading to find out.

CHECK OUT: Frankencar 2018: best of our Best Car To Buy nominees

Follow along as we piece together at car with the best elements from our Best Car To Buy 2019 finalists.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

Powertrain: The powertrain for the 2019 Frankencar combines elements from two of our five finalists. For power delivery, we want the instant torque delivered by the I-Pace's electric motors, a benefit of electric cars. But the I-Pace makes "only" 394 horsepower. After that initial thrust, we'd like the Frankencar to hand over the rest of the propulsion duties to the Corvette ZR1's LT5 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 in all of its 755 hp and 715 pound-feet of torque glory. Mash the accelerator and the ZR1 unleashes all that power without hesitation—whether the speedometer is about to crest 60 mph or 110 mph, the power just keeps building.

We #GiveAShift around these parts, so our Frankencar takes the 7-speed manual transmission from the Corvette ZR1. We like the feel of engagement with the car it provides, the easy-to-modulate clutch, and the smooth, reasonably short throws.

As for sound, the battle cry of the Corvette ZR1's supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 is music to our ears, and anyone else's within a few miles. It gets so loud in second gear at full wail, it can make your head ring inside a helmet. Ear plugs aren't frowned upon.

2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback first drive 2018 Audi RS 5 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

Styling: For overall design, the Audi RS 5 takes the crown, especially in five-door Sportback form. It's like a mini RS 7, which is one heck of a compliment. Its flared fenders, big wheels, and tapered roofline give it presence without an in-your-face attitude, and the hatchback design adds utility. The large RS-specific oval exhaust outlets say the RS 5 means business, too.

Inside the RS 5 has the latest technology, but it's all German business. The digital gauge cluster and tablet-like screen on the dashboard keep the technology in view at all times, and every switch, dial, and button works with satisfying precision.

If there were a way to mash a bit of the Jaguar I-Pace into the mix, we wouldn't object. The all-electric hatchback on stilts looks like nothing else on the road, yet it's instantly recognizable as a Jaguar. It commands attention in a "what's that thing from the future" way. Its interior could contribute, too. The seats are gorgeous with a slender design that doesn't sacrifice comfort.