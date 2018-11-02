The McLaren Senna GTR is a track-only hyper car

Follow Jeff Add to circle



McLaren Senna GTR design sketch

The McLaren Senna is a wild, track-focused hyper car. That much is clear.

But there's always more, and the automaker is inching forward with its new McLaren Senna GTR. This one isn't track focused, this one is track only.

On paper, the numbers are impressive. The McLaren Senna GTR produces 814 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque thanks to its revised 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine. That's a 25 horsepower bump over the road car.

It's complemented by active aerodynamics that are found all over the body of the Senna GTR. At full song, the car is pressed toward the Earth to the tune of 2,205 pounds with its prodigious downforce. Basically, McLaren is saying that if you want the car to stick through a corner just keep your foot on the throttle and let engineering and physics help you out.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that the suspension for the Senna GTR is built with knowledge pulled from McLaren's GT3 race cars. A set of slick Pirelli tires sit at each corner. Grip, chassis tuning, and aerodynamics fight physics (and style) to produce one of the top track-only machines money can buy—except you can't buy this one. All 75 examples are already sold.

McLaren capped production and set the price tag at $1.4 million. That's no bother to the well-heeled folks who want to battle racing circuits the world over. These lucky few can do just that when McLaren delivers the Senna GTR sometime after September 2019.

Why the wait? McLaren wanted to finish production on the Senna road car first. We're sure the Senna GTR buyers are fine waiting because it's pretty likely that they have a road car, too. If you have have the race car, you should probably have the road car too. Complete the set, right?

We'd suggest that owners sneak on over to Lanzante to turn their Senna GTR into a road-legal race car. We eagerly await news of the first customer to do just that.