Toyota Camry, Avalon to receive TRD treatment





Toyota Camry and Avalon TRD teaser

Toyota's family of TRD vehicles will grow by two in the near future. The brand announced it will debut the Toyota Camry TRD and Avalon TRD at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show in a tweet on Thursday.

The brand's official Twitter account said the TRD family will grow alongside its current stable of TRD trucks and attached the sole teaser image above. The image shows off the Camry TRD more prominently with a front splitter, black TRD wheels, and red brake calipers. The Avalon TRD also sports a similar splitter under its bumper, but the Camry obscures the rest of the full-size sedan.

We'd imagine the exterior modifications will also include more aggressive body elements along the sides and rears of both sedans, and perhaps a rear spoiler for added measure. It's unlikely we'll see any major performance modifications to either the Camry or Avalon TRD, but we could see improved brakes and suspension tweaks for better handling metrics. TRD badged vehicles normally aren't often sticker packs, so we're optimistic both sedans will earn their badges.

Toyota has been on a mission to shake its staid passenger car image for years with the 86 and both the standard Camry and Avalon leading the charges. Toyota also added a manual transmission option for the Corolla hatchback to spice things up a tad. Of course, the return of the Supra means the brand will once again have a banner sports car. We'll see the Camry TRD and Avalon TRD make their debut at the Los Angeles auto show later this month.