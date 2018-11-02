Hellephant engine, 2020 Toyota Supra, 2018 McLaren 570S Spider: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



Hellephant crate engine

Mopar let the Hellephant out of the box; Toyota confirmed the 2020 Supra's debut; and we took a spin in the 2018 McLaren 570S Spider. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Mopar brought back the 426-cubic inch Hemi V-8 known as the "elephant engine" this week, only this time it's supercharged with bits from the Demon and Hellcat. Dubbed the "Hellephant," the crate engine has 1,000 horsepower and 950 pound-feet of torque. It goes on sale in the first quarter of 2019.

BMW unveiled the 2019 8-Series Convertible. Set to make its formal debut in November at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show, the new drop top will be priced from $122,395 when it hits showrooms in March of 2019.

The 2020 Toyota Supra is almost here, finally. Toyota confirmed the fifth-generation Supra will bow in January at the 2019 Detroit auto show, and reach showrooms in the summer of 2019. The first 2020 Supra off the assembly line will be offered up for auction and all proceeds from the sale will go to charity.

Nissan unveiled a twin-turbo 370Z with 400 horsepower at the 2018 SEMA show. Unfortunately it's merely a tease to Z fans as it's not a production setup, rather a project car the automaker build for the eccentric show in Las Vegas.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2018 McLaren 570S Spider supercar and fulfilled a 14-year-old boy's dream with a ride. The British automaker's entry-level supercar turns heads, but the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-8 engine was a bit too docile for a supercar.