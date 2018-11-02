2019 BMW 8-Series Convertible, Hot Wheels, Jeep Wrangler pickup: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 BMW 8-Series Convertible (M850i xDrive Convertible)

The 2019 BMW 8-Series Convertible was uncovered this week. The grand tourer will make its formal debut later this month at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show and will arrive next March as a 2019 model. At launch, the big topless BMW will only come in one trim: the twin-turbo V-8-powered M850i xDrive.

Hot Wheels turned 50 in 2018, and honored the milestone with the return of the original 16 die-cast cars. Sold as a set, the Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary kit will come in a large display box that looks like a showroom for the cars. The setup won't come cheap with a price of $499.99 plus shipping, and only 1,500 sets will be produced.

Jeep confirmed the long-awaited Wrangler pickup truck will be unveiled later this month at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show. Seen in spy shots, the truck will give fans a bed to haul gear while on off-road adventures with friends. Expect the Wrangler pickup truck to be on dealer lots by April 2019.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority:

