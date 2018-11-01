Superformance embraces the EcoBoost with Future Forty GT40

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The folks at Superformance have paired history with modern high performance. Usually, when you see a Superformance GT40 replicas, it roars with old-school V-8 fury.

This one here however, dubbed the Future Forty and unveiled Tuesday at the 2018 SEMA show, is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, much like in the modern GT supercar.

Car owner Doug Campbell dreamed up the Future Forty when he was watching Ford's GT win its class in the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans. That's why the livery is an homage to the #68 car that won in the GTE class. The body on the Superformance car though, is a blast from the past. The MkI GT40 is the first iteration of the famed racing and road car that won all over the world.

Superformance's engine has been tuned to deliver 650 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque, and it's been mated to a five-speed manual transaxle. Garrett has upgraded the turbochargers while Magnaflow has built a custom exhaust system. HRE supplied a set of center-lock wheels and those are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Superformance Future GT Forty GT40

This car will no doubt split the enthusiast set. For some, a car like this has to have a V-8 out back. Be it a 289-cubic inch or 427-cubic inch unit, the Ford GT40 should be V-8 powered to some. But others will see this as a great melding of old and new. Ford makes great power from its 3.5-liter V-6s, as evidenced by the F-150 Raptor, GT supercar, and even the GT race cars. A project like this Superformance Future Forty is the perfect platform for a pairing of history and modern tech.

Superformance is going to build more of these as customer demand dictates. The order books are open and if you want one it will cost you at least $180,000. That's only a small jump over the standard asking price for a V-8 powered MkI GT40 from Superformance. The base price minus engine and gearbox is $125,000. Start adding hefty V-8 lumps or tidy turbo V-6 mills and the price climbs quickly.

Equally quick? The car itself because even with that V-6, it's probably a lightweight rocketship. In fact, this one probably handles far better than the V-8 cars...even if it won't sound as good.

