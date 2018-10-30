Mopar ready to stomp the competition with 1,000-horsepower Hellephant crate engine

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



We knew the folks at Mopar were planning something big for this week's SEMA show, and on Tuesday collective jaws dropped when the covers were pulled off a 1,000-horsepower crate engine dubbed the Hellephant.

The engine, which also generates 950 pound-feet of torque, is a supercharged V-8 with 7.0 liters of displacement, or 426 cubic inches, and its name, if you haven't guessed already, is a portmanteau of “Hellcat” and “Elephant.”

The Hellcat needs no introduction here at Motor Authority but the Elephant may not be familiar with all readers. Chrysler's 426-cubic inch V-8 Hemi earned the colloquial nickname of "elephant engine" when it entered production in 1964. The engine only found a home in 11,000 factory cars as Chrysler quickly realized the mighty motor was quite costly to build. Recipients included the Dodge Dart, Plymouth Fury and Dodge Coronet.

The modern Hellephant is able to fit a much wider variety of cars thanks to its relatively simple plug-and-play design, when paired with a specific engine kit designed for installation on pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles. The kit includes a powertrain control module, power distribution center, engine wiring harness, chassis harness, accelerator pedal, ground jumper, oxygen sensors, charge air temperature sensors, fuel pump control module and cam bus interface device. On top of this, Mopar offers a front end accessory kit that includes an alternator, power-steering pump, belts, pulleys and more.

The engine itself includes a water pump, flywheel, front sump oil pan, supercharger with throttle body, fuel injectors and coil packs. The design is related to the Hellcat but benefits from 4.0 inches of stroke and bore specs at 4.125 inches. An improved supercharger with a high-efficiency rotor is mounted on an aluminum block that provides substantial weight savings. The aluminum block is borrowed from the engine used in Mopar's Dodge Challenger Drag Pak dedicated drag racers.

Additional features of the Hellephant include valve covers imported from the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, and valvetrain, valves, locks and retainers pulled from the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The engine build includes a special high-lift cam, as well as custom forged pistons.

Mopar decided to show off the Hellephant at the SEMA show in a seriously sinister 1968 Dodge Charger. The concept, dubbed the Super Charger, also benefits from a number of parts lifted out of the current Dodge Charger SRT, one of which is a six-speed manual.

The exterior is enhanced with a wide body design and gray metallic paint. The front wheels have been pushed forward two inches to accommodate the widened fenders and shorten the Charger’s overhang, extending the classic’s wheelbase from 117 inches to 119 inches. The body has also been dropped 2.5 inches in the rear and 3.5 inches in the front to add to the aggressive stance, and at each corner are six-piston Brembo brake calipers housing within 20-inch wheels front and 21-inch wheels rear.

Inside, the door panels and interior trim are a satin black and feature a Hellephant engine logo in a number of locations. One of those locations is the center of the steering wheel which was borrowed from the Dodge Viper.

For all you mad modders, the Hellephant will be available in the first quarter of 2019. Interestingly, there are rumors of a 7.0-liter engine showing up in various Fiat Chrysler Automobiles products, one of which is a high-performance Ram 1500 Rebel.

For more from the SEMA show, head to our dedicated hub.