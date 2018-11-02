Hot Wheels to re-release original 16 with a display set for 50th anniversary

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Hot Wheels turned 50 in 2018. To honor the milestone, the maker of mini machines reached into its wayback machine for some classic models. The original 16 Hot Wheels die-cast cars were reborn for one glorious set, which goes on sale Nov. 18.

The Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary will arrive in one large box that serves as a showroom for the cars. It features a slide-out drawer to house the vehicles, when you're not showing them off or whipping them around your living room track. And the cars themselves have been painted in gorgeous Spectraflame shades. Included in the set of cars you'll find:

The Beatnik Bandit

Cheetah

Custom '67 Firebird

Custom Plymouth Barracuda

Custom Camaro

Custom Corvette

Custom Cougar

Custom Eldorado

Custom Fleetside

Custom Mustang

Custom T-Bird

Custom Volkswagen

Dodge Deora Concept

Ford J-Car

Hot Heap

Silhouette

These are the first 16 cars Hot Wheels ever produced. The actual first model is the Custom Camaro, and the 50th Anniversary Edition is finished in Spectraflame brown with a matte black roof. A number of these cars also feature opening hoods, which was available on early Hot Wheels cars. The famous Redline wheels are also used on the anniversary cars as well.

If you're thinking that you're ready to run out and snatch up this package on the cheap, pump your brakes. Hot Wheels will only produce 1,500 units and each one will cost $499.99, plus shipping. A standard Hot Wheels at the nearby grocery store is roughly $1. That's a hefty premium for nostalgia.

The collector's set is for Hot Wheels diehards who lust after the nearly 1/64-scale, die-cast cars. Still, there's enough interest and love associated with the Hot Wheels brand that all 1,500 sets likely will be snapped up quickly.