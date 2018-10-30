2019 Hyundai Veloster N, 2019 Ford GT, Chevy eCOPO Camaro: Car News Headlines

Oct 30, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2019 Ford GT Carbon Series

2019 Ford GT Carbon Series

The first model from Hyundai's N performance division on sale in the United States is the 2019 Veloster N. It delivers up to 275 horsepower and was developed by a former BMW M engineering boss. Find out what it's like to drive in the links below.

Ford's GT supercar will be available in Carbon Series guise for the 2019 model year. The car is just like the GT's previous Competition Series but adds back some niceties such as a radio and air conditioning.

Chevrolet has previewed a potential future for drag racing with the reveal of the eCOPO Camaro concept. The drag racing concept features a 700-hp electric powertrain as well as General Motors' first application of a new 800-volt electrical system.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Hyundai Veloster N first drive review: Hot hatch, Korean style, Nürburgring bred

2019 Ford GT adds lightweight Carbon Series, gets $50,000 price bump

Chevy unveils electric Camaro drag racer, estimates 9-second quarter-mile

Study finds drivers trust active safety tech but unaware of limitations

2019 COPO Camaro marks 50 years of Chevy's dragstrip special

GM EV1 exec leaves Faraday Future

Demon-powered, carbon fiber-bodied 1970 Dodge Charger arrives at SEMA

Autonomous vehicle testing with V2X technology reaches Australian roads

Long-term plan for Maybach is still to offer standalone cars

Fisker gets Caterpillar investment for solid-state battery tech

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Ford and RTR Vehicles collaborate on Series 1 Mustang Ford and RTR Vehicles collaborate on Series 1 Mustang
Kia brings custom Telluride SUVs, new Forte GT to 2018 SEMA show Kia brings custom Telluride SUVs, new Forte GT to 2018 SEMA show
2018 McLaren 570S Spider first drive review: Baseline dream machine 2018 McLaren 570S Spider first drive review: Baseline dream machine
Demon-powered, carbon fiber-bodied 1970 Dodge Charger arrives at SEMA Demon-powered, carbon fiber-bodied 1970 Dodge Charger arrives at SEMA
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba MotorAuthority All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.