Mercedes product roadmap confirms 2019 debut for next CLA, CLA Shooting Brake

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz last week presented its third-quarter financials, and tucked away in a lengthy document detailing the results was a slide providing a product roadmap for the coming year.

First noticed by Motor1, the roadmap provides us with details that were already largely known but there are a couple of nuggets of good info.

It reveals that a redesigned V-Class van will be launched in early 2019, which we should see here as a new Metris. The model is expected to be a major update of the current V-Class as opposed to a true redesign.

A redesigned CLA coupe-like sedan currently out testing will be launched in spring 2019, which means we should see it arrive as a 2020 model. Updated versions of the GLC and GLC Coupe are also due around then.

Mercedes-Benz product roadmap published October 25, 2018

By late summer of 2019, Mercedes will launch a redesigned GLS, another vehicle we've spied testing.

A redesigned CLA Shooting Brake will follow in the fall of 2019. The current CLA Shooting Brake isn't sold in the United States and we don't expect this one to come either.

Toward the end of 2019, Mercedes will launch an updated Smart ForTwo as well as a mystery eighth compact car that we know to be the GLB SUV. The other seven compact cars include the A-Class sedan, A-Class hatchback, B-Class, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake, GLA and likely a new GLA Coupe.

In addition to these eight compact cars, Mercedes is also thought to be working on EQA and EQB compact cars for its EQ sub-brand for electric cars.