Next BMW 3-Series Sports Wagon could spawn M3 variant

2020 BMW 3-Series Sports Wagon spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A new generation of the BMW 3-Series was unveiled earlier in the month at the 2018 Paris auto show. The car has grown in size but nevertheless promises to be dynamically superior to the outgoing model by a significant margin.

There will once again be another round of the 3-Series Sports Wagon body style, which is expected for its own reveal in early 2019. It's due later that year as a 2020 model and could be available in M3 guise for the first time.

Citing company insiders, Autocar reported Monday that BMW M is looking at a potential M3 Sports Wagon.

2019 BMW 3-Series, 2018 Paris auto show

BMW M has previously offered an M5 wagon, and while there isn't any indication that a new M5 wagon will be launched based on the latest 5-Series wagon, we could see a smaller M3 wagon to challenge the Audi RS 4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG's C63 Wagon sold overseas.

Sadly, there's little chance we'd see an M3 Sports Wagon in the United States judging by the decisions made by Audi Sport and AMG with their respective small wagons. AMG does offer the mid-size E63 Wagon here, however.

BMW M is already out testing its next M3 in sedan guise. There’s not a lot of intel but the car is expected to utilize a twin-turbocharged inline-6 delivering between 450 and 500 horsepower, possibly with the aid of a mild hybrid system or perhaps even electric assistance for the turbocharging system. All-wheel drive is also a possibility. The debut of the next M3 sedan is expected in late 2019.