Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton secures fifth Formula 1 title

Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton at the 2018 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix

Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton secured the 2018 Formula 1 World Championship title on Sunday at the Mexican Grand Prix.

It's the fifth time the Briton has taken the crown of motorsport's top echelon, meaning he's now in a rarefied league of drivers with five or more titles. The others are Juan Manuel Fangio and Michael Schumacher, with five and seven, respectively.

This was a season where Ferrari finally looked to be on an equal footing. It was clear in many races that the Mercedes wasn't always the fastest on the grid, including the race in Mexico. But after the summer break, Hamilton stepped up his performance and the gap in the Drivers' Championship points tally only continued to expand from there.

“It’s something I dreamed of, but I never in a million years thought I’d be standing here today a five-time World Champion,” Hamilton said after the race. “I never knew that was going to happen and I am just so grateful to everyone who has helped me be here.”

Hamilton only finished fourth in Mexico, but it was enough to secure the title despite there still being two more races this season. The winner in Mexico was Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen who put in an impressive performance early in the race to take the lead from pole-sitter and fellow Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo. Unfortunately the Australian lost his chance to fight for the win, as hydraulics issues in the closing laps meant retirement—his eighth this season.

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, home of the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix

This allowed Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to move into second place, with fellow Ferrari driver Kimi Räikkönen claiming third. Räikkönen earlier had put in a brilliant passing move on Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas to claim the third spot after the fellow Finn driver ran wide.

Further back, Haas endured one of their worst performances of the year as drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean finished as the final two runners, something that put the American team's hopes of claiming the “best of the rest” title further out.

And some interesting F1 trivia: race winner Verstappen now holds the record for the most amount of victories (five) without ever claiming pole, surpassing Bruce McLaren and Eddie Irvine.

With two races to go, Hamilton's tally in the 2018 Drivers' Championship now stands at 358 points versus the 294 of Vettel and 236 of Räikkönen. The Constructors’ Championship is still up for grabs, with Mercedes currently in the lead with 585 points versus the 530 of Ferrari and 362 of Red Bull. The next race on the calendar is the Brazilian Grand Prix in a fortnight.

