Tesla reportedly faces FBI investigation over production numbers

Oct 26, 2018
Follow Joel

Tesla Model 3 all-wheel drive Performance rolls off a new assembly line in a temporary structure

Tesla Model 3 all-wheel drive Performance rolls off a new assembly line in a temporary structure

Tesla reportedly faces an investigation by the FBI that the automaker and CEO Elon Musk may have misled investors about its production numbers.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the FBI is "examining whether Tesla misstated information about production of its Model 3 sedans and misled investors."

The investigation may be looking at statements made by the company in 2017, according to the Wall Street Journal's sources.

In response to the WSJ report, Tesla said Friday that it had not received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice regarding Model 3 production numbers.

"We have not received a subpoena, a request for testimony, or any other formal process, and there have been no additional document requests about this from the Department of Justice for months," a Tesla spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

Musk's settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission was approved by U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan on Oct. 16, the U.S. Department of Justice may still be ongoing, according to the WSJ.

Justice Department officials haven't confirmed an official investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Le Mans-winning Porsche 919 Hybrid and record-breaking 919 Evo take final lap on public roads Le Mans-winning Porsche 919 Hybrid and record-breaking 919 Evo take final lap on public roads
Ram readies pair of 2019 1500 pickup concepts for SEMA Ram readies pair of 2019 1500 pickup concepts for SEMA
Here's why McLaren's Speedtail isn't street-legal in US Here's why McLaren's Speedtail isn't street-legal in US
Singapore's Dendrobium electric supercar to be built in UK Singapore's Dendrobium electric supercar to be built in UK
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba MotorAuthority All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.