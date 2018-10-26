Range Rover Velar SVR, McLaren Speedtail, Abt Audi RS 5: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Abt Audi RS 5-R

A new prototype for Land Rover's upcoming Range Rover Velar SVR has been spotted. The high-performance SUV is due out soon and should be bringing with it a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 good for 550 horsepower.

McLaren has finally unveiled the Speedtail. The car is billed as the spiritual successor to the F1 but measures almost 17 feet in length, which is equivalent to a full-size sedan.

German tuner Abt Sportsline is bringing a hotted-up Audi RS 5 to the SEMA show. The highlight is an engine management tune that lifts output to 510 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque, up from 450 hp and 443 lb-ft in stock guise.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots and video

McLaren Speedtail is a hypercar spaceship with central driving position, 1,035 hp

Abt Sportsline readies hot Audi RS 5 and wide-body SQ5 for SEMA

Tesla Model S, Honda Odyssey and more lose Consumer Reports recommendation

Tiny T-Cross sees VW enter subcompact crossover battle

Could carbon fiber electric car bodies double as ‘mass-less’ batteries?

BMW shows off M performance parts for 2019 X5

1.3M Ford Focus compact cars recalled over stall risk

Here's why McLaren's Speedtail isn't street legal in US

Volvo goes off the grid, invests in mobile-charging experts Freewire