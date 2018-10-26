Ford Mustang hybrid, Chevy Camaro hybrid, Mercedes-AMG One: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



Mystery Ford Mustang teaser

Ford teased the Mustang hybrid; Chevrolet floated the idea of a Camaro hybrid; and Nico Rosberg provided new details about the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford released an ad that briefly showed what is clearly a new Mustang, and the breadcrumbs imply it might have a hybrid V-8 under its hood and maybe even a Mach 1 badge. A hybrid Mustang is in the works, and this is the first time Ford has given a glimpse of the electrified muscle car.

Audi Sport unveiled the refreshed 2019 R8 supercar with more power and more aggressive front and rear fascias. The front features the greater change with a wider, flatter grille, while the rear now has the brand's signature oval exhaust tips. U.S.-power output hasn't been confirmed, but expect a slight bump.

Chevrolet hasn't committed to a Camaro hybrid, but it floated the idea via a survey sent to current owners. The survey proposed two hybrid variants, one with a turbo-4 and another with a 6.2-liter V-8, and each would get additional power as well as improved fuel economy.

An early test mule for Ferrari's 2020 Purosangue SUV was spotted at the Italian automaker's headquarters in Maranello. The mule looks like a raised GT4 Lusso, but the SUV will ride on a new front-mid-engine platform shared with future grand touring models.

Retired Formula 1 champ Nico Rosberg is one of the lucky few to buy a Mercedes-AMG One hypercar. He recently configured his build and captured the experience on camera. In the video, he speculated the hypercar should do 0-62 mph in just 2.2 seconds.