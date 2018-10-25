Q2 L is Audi's newest stretched model for China

Oct 25, 2018
2018 Audi Q2 L

Because of congestion in many Chinese cities, the custom of having a personal driver is not uncommon as a way of relieving the stress. It's why having a big back seat is an important criteria for many Chinese buyers of means.

In response, automakers in the luxury segment offer stretched versions of popular models exclusive to China, including even compact models. The latest to join the fold is the Audi Q2 L.

The tiny crossover SUV is 166.5 inches long, or about 1.5 inches longer than the stock Q2. Naturally, most of the extra length benefits the rear seat where passengers enjoy an extra 1.3 inches of legroom.

2018 Audi Q2 L

2018 Audi Q2 L

The Q2 L is offered with a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering outputs of 130 and 150 horsepower, depending on the model. The sole transmission is a seven-speed dual-clutch unit.

Production of the Q2 L is handled by Audi's joint-venture partner in China, FAW Volkswagen. Other stretched models in China include an A4 L, A6 L and Q5 L.

Audi introduced the Q2 in 2016 but sadly there are still no plans to offer it in the United States. The smallest Audi crossover we get is the Q3 which has just been redesigned for the 2019 model year.

Q2 L is Audi's newest stretched model for China
