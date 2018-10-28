Mil-Spec's latest Hummer H1 is a Baja beast





We're now four vehicles into Mil-Spec's newfound business of restomodding Hummer H1s. The Hummer Launch Edition #004 follows three additional Launch Edition vehicles and is meant to recall the company's original prototype.

Mil-Spec's Hummer Launch Edition #004 is meant to be a "baja beast" and comes complete with a Desert Tan exterior color. Inside, there's a standard duck canvas and black leather scheme. Options included with #004 are a winch package rated at 12,000 pounds, a heavy duty brush guard and rear-step bumper, and a "bold body and tire package" with an 8.0-inch increase to the overall track width and 7.0-inch increase in body width.

Additionally, the Launch Edition #004 earns a Baja Package that includes heavy-duty powder coated tubular steel construction and overhead spare tire rack. The 40-inch tires are also larger than normally equipped on previous Mil-Spec Hummer H1 models and normally aren't offered.

Mil-Spec Launch Edition #002 Hummer H1

The basis of the pickup is a standard four-door hardtop pickup, unlike the previous slant-back design of the #002 Launch Edition (shown above). Mil-Spec's #003 was also a four-door hardtop pickup and represented a minimalistic take on the company's capabilities.

Like every other Mil-Spec Hummer H1, Launch Edition #004 is powered by a 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel producing 500 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque. The company is particularly proud of the powerplant, noting it takes care of the original Hummer H1's main weakness: it was a very, very slow vehicle. That's not the case with 500 hp on tap.

Launch Edition #004 costs $250,478 with the $31,979 worth of extra equipment tacked on. The extra price still includes a $499 charge to remove the vehicle's badges, which is rather outrageous. A standard soft-top model will set a customer back $218,499, but with the right number of box checks, the modded off-road trucks and SUVs can quickly approach $300,000.