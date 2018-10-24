Mopar SEMA teaser shows big-power original Dodge Charger





Mopar has teased "something big" for this month's 2018 SEMA show, and it's residing in a first-generation Dodge Charger.

The video shows a pair of paw prints stamped over with some rather large prints instead. In the distance, we're treated to a wonderful chugging noise from a loping camshaft before a top-down view brings the classic Dodge Charger into the frame. The video ends on a smokey note with the muscle car performing a burnout.

While we're not zoologists here at Motor Authority, the rather large prints lend themselves to a massive beast in the animal kingdom. And one, in particular, seems appropriate: the elephant. Recall, Chrysler's 426-cubic inch V-8 Hemi engine earned the colloquial nickname of "elephant engine" when it entered production in 1964. The engine only found a home in 11,000 factory cars as Chrysler quickly realized the mighty motor was quite costly to build. Recipients of the 426 Hemi V-8 were the Dodge Dart, Plymouth Fury and Dodge Coronet.

By 1966 the "Street Hemi" version found its way into many more Dodge and Plymouth cars, though the engines were quite different. Notably, the compression ratio and camshaft weren't shared with the original elephant engine developed for NASCAR.

The famed 426 Hemi V-8 disappeared from the scene in 1971, but a modern version was on display in a 2012 Dodge Charger concept vehicle.

Since SEMA caters specifically to the aftermarket crowd, we'd imagine Mopar has a new 426 Hemi V-8 ready for crate engine duty. Last year, it graced us with a 707-horsepower Hellcat crate engine at the show.

Should a new elephant engine turn up, it'll have some competition. Chevrolet Performance revealed its 6.2-liter LT5 supercharged V-8 crate engine ahead of the show. It's the same engine that powers the 755-horsepower Chevy Corvette ZR1.

The good news is that we'll find out very soon what Mopar has planned. This year's SEMA show kicks off in Las Vegas on October 30. For our complete coverage, head over to our dedicated hub.