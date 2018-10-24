Lamborghini mulls extreme aero hypercar to rival McLaren Senna

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

Lamborghini has so far refrained from entering the hypercar space but that could change in the near future.

In an interview with Autocar published Tuesday, Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali confirmed the marque is looking at launching a model featuring what he referred to as “extreme aero,” i.e. something along the lines of the McLaren Senna and potentially even the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

He added that the car, if given the green light, would be a limited-production model in the same vein of the earlier Veneno and Centenario models, which Lamborghini calls one-offs even though multiple examples were built.

Lamborghini is known to be working on its next one-off, a model code-named the LB48H and expected to feature hybrid technology. It isn't clear if this is the model Domenicali was referring to.

What also isn't clear is whether Lamborghini is looking at a standalone model or going the same route as past one-offs by utilizing an existing model as the basis. Both the Veneno and Centenario, for example, were based on Lamborghini's Aventador and featured the same 6.5-liter V-12 with only a slight increase in power.

Domenicali said in his interview with Autocar that Nürburgring lap times will continue to be an important yardstick for Lamborghini's cars, though he stressed that it is important for the brand that the cars can offer a high level of performance lap after lap, as opposed to having to pull over to cool down or charge batteries for example. The recently revealed Aventador SVJ is currently the fastest production car around the 'Ring, having set a 6:44.97 time earlier in the year.