Ford set to be first to bring self-driving cars to Washington, DC





Ford self-driving cars in Washington DC

Ford will soon become the first company to begin testing self-driving cars in Washington, D.C. The automaker announced on Monday it plans to expand its self-driving teams to D.C. after setting up similar operations in Detroit, Pittsburgh and Miami.

The automaker laid out a wide list of goals it hopes to accomplish with its new D.C.-based self-driving car operation. Among them is a chance to show off the technology to U.S. legislators as Ford and other automakers continue to push for comprehensive self-driving car regulations and laws. The automaker said its pushing for a solid regulatory framework after explaining how it's prioritizing safety in self-driving car development.

Ford also identifies the U.S. capital as a hotspot for future self-driving car services. Millions of visitors flood the city each year and the population grows significantly during the day as individuals drive into work or take public transportation. It's ripe for self-driving car disruption, per Ford, especially noting high demand for ride-sharing services at present.

The self-driving car operation won't only operate in a specific part of the city, however. Ford plans to bring the technology to all of the city's wards and noted that it is important to ensure everyone has access to mobility. Ultimately, Ford hopes to roll out a commercial service in 2021 after extensive prototyping and testing across the U.S. Rival General Motors and Google's Waymo will launch their own respective services no later than 2019.

Over the next year, Ford's fleet of self-driving cars will continue to grow and eventually reach the bustling downtown area. Additionally, Ford hopes its self-driving car business will spur job creation. The automaker will need a roster of individuals to operate the self-driving cars on public roads and monitor their behavior. Ford also pledged to develop auto technician careers that could involve self-driving vehicles in the future.

For whatever jobs self-driving cars could take away, Ford said it wants to work and develop solutions and curate new industries the technology will bring with it.