Audi Sport teases updated R8

Audi Sport teases the new Audi R8

Audi is busy reworking its R8, and the updates should add up to a compelling mid-cycle refresh. Included in those updates will be revised front and rear fascias for a new look. Audi Sport on Tuesday gave us our best glimpse yet at the new look thanks to a teaser image posted to its Facebook page.

The grille, air intakes, and daytime running lights are all a bit different on the R8 in the teaser image. The car wears a face more closely resembling the one found on Audi's new 2019 R8 LMS race car. A distinct grille and intake treatment can be found on both, with the race car taking it to even more extreme proportions.

As Audi Sport has reworked its GT3 racer, the engineers are applying the updated tech and styling to the road car. Essentially making an already great machine that much better. Hopefully that involves a power bump too. Sure, the available 540-horsepower or 610-hp versions currently offered are nice. But we live in a time of truly crazy power output, so Audi's raciest road car should join the ever-climbing club of power-mad machines.

Even if it's a small bump, the R8 will remain a favorite choice in the "entry-level" supercar set. It's one of the best looking machines ever to roll out of Germany. The drivability is top notch, and the fact that it can behave like a comfortable GT car is a joy for those undertaking extended trips.

Obviously we don't have a ton to go on from just the teaser photo posted by Audi Sport or the spy photos we've shared before. But it's safe to assume that the updated R8 will arrive next year as a 2020 model. A Spyder variant will be ready to roll either right away or very closely behind the launch of the coupe, and an eventual hardcore version will help round out this generation of the Audi R8.