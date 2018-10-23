Toyota Supra racer, Ferrari Purosangue SUV, new “Top Gear” hosts: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Toyota Supra SP8T VLN race car - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Toyota's new Supra isn't due for a debut until the 2019 Detroit auto show next January, but that hasn't stopped the Japanese automaker from fielding one in the VLN. A prototype was recently entered in the final race of the grueling series held at the Nürburgring.

A test mule for what's almost certain to be Ferrari's Purosangue SUV has been spotted. The car will be based on a new front mid-engine platform and should offer a hybrid powertrain, perhaps even as standard.

“Top Gear” has announced two new hosts to join Chris Harris as the main trio of the show. The new hosts replace Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid, who together with Harris, stepped in after long-time hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May called it quits.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

New Toyota Supra races in final round of 2018 VLN series

2022 Ferrari Purosangue spy video

Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff to replace Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid on "Top Gear"

One of these will be The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2019

Nico Rosberg configures his Mercedes-AMG One, hints at 2.2-second 0-62 mph time

BMW says 85 percent of cars will still have engines in 2030

Lynk & Co. hints at Cyan performance sub-brand with 500-horsepower 03 concept

2019 Toyota Prius shuffles its trim levels

Aston Martin's prototypes will call Silverstone home

New fast charger is more efficient, smaller, and half the cost