Ferrari will launch an SUV before 2022 is out, and a test mule has been spotted. The high-riding Prancing Horse will be based on a new front mid-engine platform and should offer a hybrid powertrain, perhaps even as standard.

Land Rover's Defender has been redesigned for the first time in over three decades, and we've driven the latest model. How does it stack up? Think of it as a bigger Jeep Wrangler with better luxury and on-road performance.

Tesla continues to develop its upgradable self-driving system and is slowly rolling out more and more functionality as the technology advances, though it's also increasing the price of the system at the same time. The latest version, which is still in "beta" mode, has the ability to handle suburban streets.

