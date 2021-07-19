Audi has revealed its redesigned RS 3 compact performance sedan. The new car represents only an evolution of its predecessor, but customers can look forward to more power, a more sophisticated drivetrain, and a drift mode.

Back in the 1990s, BMW hand-built a concept vehicle that showcased new design elements and technologies to be introduced from the following decade. Incredibly, there were even some elements highlighted back then that are only now becoming a production reality.

Tesla continues to develop its Full Self-Driving driver-assist feature and is slowly rolling out more and more functionality as the technology advances, though the company is also increasing the price of the feature at the same time. To help make it more affordable, Tesla is now introducing a monthly subscription for FSD.

