2019 Nissan Maxima revealed with minor nip-tuck





2019 Nissan Maxima

We're still over a month out from the 2018 Los Angeles auto show, but on Monday, Nissan pulled the wraps off of the 2019 Maxima ahead of time.

The 2019 Nissan Maxima features a minor front end refresh, but the company didn't include many details in the announcement. We can see a new pair of what might be LED headlights, a darkened front grille, and some new style lines with sculpting on the front bumper. Nissan released only a single photo, so we don't know what kind of changes may be afoot at the big four-door's rear. If anything, expect other minor touches.

The Japanese automaker added that its "four-door sports car" will come equipped with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of active safety features as standard. Safety Shield 360 bundles six technologies: high-beam assist, lane-departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic rear braking, blind-spot warning, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

Nissan plans to offer the suite of systems as standard on all its best-selling models by 2021, and the technologies can help reduce some of the most common minor wrecks.

It's likely the same 3.7-liter V-6 engine will make 300 horsepower and 261 pound-feet of torque, and remain paired to a continuously variable transmission. However, Nissan didn't provide any details on the car's powertrain. With the ever-so-slight styling refresh, don''t expect any major changes under the hood.

Nissan has been mum on the sedan's future beyond the current model that debuted in 2015 for the 2016 model year. We'll learn more about the full-size sedan from Nissan in L.A., but Nissan said buyers will find the updated Maxima at dealerships across the U.S. in December.