Ford teases unannounced Mustang, what is it?





Ford has buried a teaser for an unknown Mustang inside a promotional video for the automaker. Ford wants you to know it intends to build the future, not just talk about it, but we're more interested in what this mysterious Mustang might be.

At the 0:37 mark of the video, the Mustang comes into full view, and we know it's some sort of Mustang due to the highlighted badge sitting in the middle of the grille. The shadowy teaser is reminiscent of the current sixth-generation Mustang's design, but the creases appear smoother and there's a less jagged look to this car in general. Of note, the grille opening is filled with a plastic piece like you see on many electric cars. The teaser also comes after the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 leaked, but this is not the same car.

Motor Authority reached out to Ford for a comment on the unannounced Mustang. A spokesperson simply said, "It’s a glimpse of the future. We are excited to show you more at the right time."

Mystery Ford Mustang teaser

So, Ford has acknowledged its existence, which means it will likely be shown formally in the future. So what is it?

It could be a preview the seventh-generation Mustang, which is due in 2021. More likely, though, it could foreshadow a Mustang hybrid, which the automaker has slated for a 2020 debut.

The next-generation Mustang will reportedly roll on Ford's new modular platform shared with the next Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator. Thus, rumors have swirled about the possibility of an all-wheel-drive Mustang, which the new platform will support. Currently, the pony car rides on a dedicated architecture, making it the only modern muscle car to do so. The Chevy Camaro and Dodge Challenger both use modular platforms shared with other vehicles.

As for the Mustang hybrid, the electrified pony car will likely be a sixth-generation Mustang. Judging by its 2020 introduction date, it will be released ahead of an all-new Mustang. The hybrid powertrain provide should provide V-8 power with potentially more torque.

Our best guess is the mystery Mustang previews the future hybrid model. We'll simply have to wait until Ford is ready to share more.