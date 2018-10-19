Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Tesla Model 3 Mid Range, Huet Brothers Coupe: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 due in 2019

A new photo of Ford's upcoming Mustang Shelby GT500 has surfaced and reveals the full face for the first time. The car debuts in early 2019 and will offer muscle car fans more than 700 horsepower.

Tesla has added a more affordable option for its Model 3. It's called the Mid Range, and it has a 260-mile range. An even more affordable model with a 220-mile range is coming too, likely in the next four to six months.

Dutch company Huet Brothers has a carbon fiber sports car in the works. The design is complete, but Huet Brothers is looking to raise funds to build the first prototype. You can help support the project via a Kickstarter campaign that's just gone live.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 leaked

Tesla now sells Model 3 with 260-mile range, $45,000 sticker

Buy this seriously cool Swiss watch and help get the Huet Brothers Coupe into production

2019 Volvo S60 first drive review: Sublimely looking beyond SUVs

Porsche confirms a Taycan wagon is coming

2019 Jaguar I-Pace gets official range, MPGe ratings

2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 spy shots

Care by Volvo subscription service reaches Canada with some changes

Peugeot will launch electrified performance cars from 2020

EPA: Cleaner power generation offset increase of vehicle emissions in 2017