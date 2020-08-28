Originally due late this year, Porsche will now launch its Taycan Cross Turismo in early 2021.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume confirmed the wagon's delay in a recent press conference, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Blume cited continued strong interest in the Taycan sedan and changes at the company due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic as the causes of the delay.

“The change is no disadvantage for us,” he said. “The company has changed a lot during the coronavirus; it was important to focus on the essentials.”

The Taycan Cross Turismo is essentially a wagon option for the Taycan, akin to Porsche's Panamera Sport Turismo wagon. It will be positioned as a more rugged offering than a conventional wagon, a soft-roader in automotive parlance, and this is evident in spy shots which show prototypes with protective body cladding. Some of the testers even have roof rails.

It's possible we also see a conventional wagon like the Panamera Sport Turismo, given Porsche's penchant for launching multiple derivatives of a single product line.

Performance of the Taycan Cross Turismo should be similar to the Taycan sedan. This means potential buyers can look forward to 4S, Turbo and Turbo S grades, all with standard all-wheel drive and outputs ranging from 522 to 616 (750 temporarily) horsepower. EPA-rated range should fall around 200 miles.

Porsche expects expects 40% of its sales to be battery-electric cars by 2025, Blume said during the same conference.

He also said development of Porsche's next electric car, a redesigned Macan, remains on track. The electric crossover, which will use the new PPE dedicated EV platform Porsche is developing with Audi, is due in 2022 (the Taycan uses Porsche's own J1 dedicated EV platform). There's also talk of Porsche launching an electric 718 sports car.