Aston Martin names carbon fiber supplier for Valkyrie hypercar





Aston Martin has a carbon fiber supplier in TenCate Advanced Composites. The automaker said Wednesday it is forming a partnership with the materials manufacturer in order to source carbon fiber for the upcoming Valkyrie hypercar.

Aston Martin said it has already worked closely with TenCate to select the best materials and develop custom material forms. The Valkyrie will be built around a carbon fiber structure with mesmerizing aero channels and elements to maximize downforce. For example, the hypercar features air channels in the front wheel wells to improve downforce. The wheel surfaces are also flat to reduce air turbulence, and massive Venturi tunnels run the length of the car to produce most of the downforce.

Aston Martin Valkyrie in near-production form

TenCate said it will support the program with its expertise in carbon fiber materials. The Valkyrie will be treated to TenCate surfacing films, film adhesives, honeycomb core, and the TenCate AmberTool composite tooling prepregs. All of the materials will be sourced from TenCate's European "Center for Excellence" in Langley Mill, United Kingdom. Aston Martin will also likely tap the company for its 003 hypercar coming in 2021, which will also feature carbon fiber construction as well as an in-house developed twin-turbo V-6 engine.

"In TenCate Advanced Composites we have found a partner with the skillset and the mindset to join us in meeting the challenges of developing and producing what will undoubtedly be the defining hypercar of its generation," said David King, vice president and chief special operations fficer at Aston Martin.

Powering the mass of carbon fiber and other materials will be a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 engine and a KERS-style hybrid system. Total output will be around 1,130 horsepower, and Cosworth previously confirmed the V-12 engine will be the most powerful naturally aspirated road engine in the world.

Every customer will have the chance to create their own bespoke look for their Valkyrie and Aston Martin will build 175 examples total. Of the 175, 25 will be track-only AMR variants. If all goes accordingly, the first production cars should reach their owners in early 2019.