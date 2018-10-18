2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus, 2019 Ford Edge ST, Corvette ZR1 crate engine: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition Package

Audi has a new Competition version of its range-topping R8 V10 Plus supercar, and just 10 are earmarked for the United States. There isn't any extra power but there's more downforce and less weight, which should result in better track times.

SEMA is just around the corner, and this year Ford has called on a number of tuning firms to dress up its SUV models, as well as its Mustang and pickup trucks. The highlight among the SUVs should be the new Edge ST, whose twin-turbo V-6 is just begging to be upgraded.

Chevrolet will be introducing some new crate engines at SEMA, and one of them is the supercharged V-8 found in the latest Corvette ZR1. Code-named the LT5, this beast of an engine delivers 755 horsepower to start.

