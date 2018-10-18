2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe spy shots

Oct 18, 2018
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Hot on the heels of Wednesday's sighting of an udpated Mercedes-AMG GLC63 comes our first look at an updated version of the more rakish GLC63 Coupe.

Both models are expected to arrive alongside an updated version of the regular GLC in the second half of 2019. The updated GLC range is expected for the 2020 model year, with the changes constituting a mid-cycle facelift for the small SUV.

The current GLC63 Coupe was just added for 2018 so we're not expecting any major changes. In fact, the SUV's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 should continue with 469 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque in standard guise and 503 hp and 516 lb-ft in spicier S guise.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

There could be extra fun for buyers of AMG's updated GLC43 Coupe, though. We're expecting output from this model's 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 to be bumped to 385 hp, up from 362 hp currently, reflecting a similar change in the updated C43.

The GLC is an important model for Mercedes. The automaker sold 48,643 of them in the United States last year, so naturally it won't want to rock the boat with this update.

We're expecting only minor tweaks to the internals of the lights at both ends and equally minor revisions to the front and rear fascias. The interior is expected to benefit from an updated dash with larger screens for both the instrument cluster and infotainment hub. AMG models will also likely be available with a new data logger for recording track performance.

