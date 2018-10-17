2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition arrives, limited to 10 cars





Audi Sport has stuffed its latest R8 derivative with the best of its performance parts bin. The 2018 R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition Package is now the most performance-oriented model Audi's go-fast division has ever offered.

The car is fitted with a host of Audi Sport performance parts, and some come directly from the brand's motorsport experience.

In total, engineers shaved 28.6 pounds from the R8 V10 Plus with the Competition package. The savings come from titanium backing plates for the carbon-ceramic brake pads, which erased 2.2 pounds from the car, and 20-inch light alloy wheels. The wheels are similar in design to the R8 GT4 racer and take the other 26.4 pounds off of the car's final curb weight.

A carbon fiber aero kit spices the R8 V10 Plus' design up while increasing downforce—double the amount over a standard V10 Plus coupe of 114.6 pounds at 93.2 mph. At the car's top speed of 196 mph, the carbon fiber kit increases downforce by 330.7 pounds. There is more drag, though, with the drag coefficient increasing from 0.36 to 0.42. Sadly, there's no extra power so output remains at 610 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque.

Each R8 V10 Plus sporting the Competition package will be finished in Suzuka Gray with black racing shell seats with red contrast stitching and leather finishes inside. A blackout package also finishes the grille surround, front lower air inlets, and rear air outlets in black. The steering wheel features an Alcantara wrap with a 12 o'clock marker, and drivers can take advantage of a standard Bang & Olufsen 13-speaker sound system.

Pricing for the car starts at $238,600, which includes destination. Audi will bring just 10 examples to the United States with deliveries to start in November.

It's the latest special edition from the German luxury brand following the A4 Ultrasport announced in August. The Ultrasport marks the end of the A4 offered with a manual transmission and borrows heavily from the Audi Sport parts bin, much like the R8's Competition package.

Note, Audi is working on a major update for the R8 due out next year. Among the changes will be revised styling front and rear and hopefully more power.