Chevy confirms Corvette ZR1's 755-hp V-8 as crate engine, drops it in '73 Chevelle

1973 Chevrolet Chevelle Laguna fitted with LT5 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 crate engine
One of the most powerful production V-8s in the world can now be ordered as a crate engine thanks to the folks at Chevrolet Performance.
We're talking about the LT5 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 that's normally found in the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.
Straight out of the box, this beast of a motor is good for 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque.
The LT5 is among a trio of new crate engines Chevrolet Performance will introduce this month at the 2018 SEMA show in Las Vegas. The others include a ZZ6 5.7-liter V-8 and an L96 6.0-liter V-8, with the three new additions bringing the tally of V-8 crate engines offered by Chevrolet Performance to almost 50 units.
Rather than just show the engines on at a stand, Chevrolet Performance decided to build some custom rides around them. The LT5 will feature at SEMA in a 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle Laguna whose hood design mimics the one on the Corvette ZR1 as a nod to its powertrain. The car has also been fitted with front and rear spoilers that pay homage to the Chevelle Laguna's NASCAR racing heritage.
LT5 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 crate engine
To display the ZZ6 V-8, Chevrolet Performance has picked a 1967 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck, and for the L96 it picked a 1978 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
The C10’s classic style is said to be complemented with modern hot rod touches for the show vehicle, including a lowered suspension, 20-inch wheels, smoothed and customized bumpers and tailgate, and a custom-trimmed interior. Its V-8 crate engine features a fuel injection throttle body mounted in place of the carburetor and is good for 420 hp.
In the Silverado sits an electronically controlled, fuel-injected V-8 crate engine good for 360 hp. Inside and out, the pickup is said to look factory-fresh thanks to a frame-off restoration that was completed at General Motors’ Milford Proving Ground.
For anyone considering one of Chevrolet Performance's crate engines, most are offered as Connect & Cruise kits which mean they can easily be connected with matching transmissions and necessary controllers. There are also E-ROD versions which include emissions equipment that make them eligible for installation in millions of 1995-and-earlier vehicles in California.
This year's SEMA show starts October 30. For full coverage, head to our dedicated hub.
