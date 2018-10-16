First Jaguar I-Pace delivered in US





First Jaguar I-Pace U.S. retail delivery - October, 2018

Ahead of retail sales next month, Jaguar has delivered the first of its I-Pace electric crossovers in North America. Mark and Holly Pascarella of Lakewood Ranch, Florida are the first owners of the electric Jaguar, and a fitting family they are.

Mark Pascarella told Jaguar his family has owned numerous Jaguar vehicles. Specifically, the household has seen two XKRs, two F-Types, and an F-Pace. The I-Pace is the latest addition to the household, which boasts an EPA-estimated 234-mile range. The figure is slightly lower than Jaguar's quoted 240-mile estimate.

With the first I-Pace in a customer's hands, the British luxury marque takes the electric battle directly to Tesla and the Model X. The I-Pace, however, has somewhat of a jump on other rivals. Audi's e-tron will arrive next spring, while Mercedes-Benz's EQC electric crossover is still more than a year away from launch. BMW also won't have skin in the game until the iX3 launches in 2020, followed by the production iNext crossover, a larger electric model, a year later.

The Pascarella family said they've never owned an electric car, let alone a hybrid. However, the I-Pace wooed them with a unique design unlike other SUVs and the right amount of amenities to match the premium price tag. The I-Pace starts at $70,495.

Perhaps it has something to do with brand loyalty, but Jaguar's electric crossover also won the family over a Tesla. Mark told the brand he "was never impressed with their interiors or looks of the [Tesla], but when I saw the I-Pace, I said that’s something I’d like to drive."

Jaguar has targeted November to begin full retail sales of the I-Pace. The electric crossover also qualifies for the federal tax credit of $7,500, as well as any state or local electric-car incentives.