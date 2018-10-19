One of these cars will be Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2019

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at Virginia International Raceway

The rush of electric cars is nearly upon us, but that hasn't stopped a flood of great drivers' cars from launching in 2018. In an era when eyes, and headlines, tend to focus more on kilowatt hours and driving range, it's reassuring to see manufacturers still focused on steering feel, manual transmissions, and dual-mode exhaust systems.

Over the past year we've driven a host of new and significantly updated vehicles, both gas and electric, that have set new benchmarks in the auto industry. This year we started with a list of 18 cars and SUVs and began whittling it down. Some cars we couldn't get into because of timing, while some simply didn't have what it takes to make the final cut to be named the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2019.

After hours of careful deliberation, arguing, voting, and more arguing, our editorial team pared down the list of finalists to the six cars you see below. These six simply stood out from the contenders for their engineering, beauty, power, value, passion, and even what they mean to the industry.

These finalists represent the vehicles our team would most likely spend our own hard-earned money on going into 2019, at least if we had that much.

In a couple weeks our team will gather to drive the finalists back-to-back both on the street and on the racetrack. No, you can't come. Yes, we know you were wondering. We'll post to Instagram so you can follow along.

After spending more time with the finalists we'll deliberate again, no doubt argue and bruise each other's egos, then apologize (maybe) and eventually come up with a winner.

For now, here are a few thoughts on each of our six finalists for Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2019 award:

2018 Audi RS 5

2018 Audi RS 5: Audi said goodbye to the naturally aspirated 4.2-liter V-8 from the last RS 5 and hello to a new 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 with the 2018 model. With loads of power and improved fuel economy, the new RS 5 has made us embrace the turbo. Add in flat cornering and taut sheet metal in both the coupe and Sportback body styles, and the RS 5 is an appealing modern performance car.

2018 BMW M5

2018 BMW M5: The latest generation BMW M5 makes a big move for the storied nameplate: it has all-wheel drive. While each generation M5 has boasted more power and better performance specs, the last two generations lacked a lot of road feel. The new M5 brings back the feel and emotion we desire, while also delivering better performance on the track.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette is the new king of the Bowtie's lineup. With 755 horsepower from a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8, the ZR1 is a supercar in all ways but price. Chevy offers two different aero packages, and a convertible model to boot. No one should question why the legendary nameplate is on this list. It's self explanatory.