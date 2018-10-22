Cutaway sketch of Acura NSX shows inner workings





Acura NSX cutaway drawing

Shin Yoshikawa is one of the best-known car artists of our time, and he's used his skills to tackle the 2019 Acura NSX. Honda's luxury brand released the artist's sketch of the hybrid sports car on Oct. 12, and it features Yoshikawa's signature cutaway art.

The cutaway reveals the inner workings of the NSX, including a detailed view of Sport Hybrid Super Handling All-Wheel Drive powertrain. Yoshikawa doesn't simply sketch something and call it a day, though. This drawing comes after extraordinary research. His tools were merely fine-point pencils and an incredibly steady hand.

CHECK OUT: Acura NSX vs. Audi R8: We compare tech versus higher tech



"The NSX's innovative power unit was extremely challenging to draw, making the second-generation NSX the most difficult vehicle I have sketched," Yoshikawa said. "Everything comes down to the details. If you don't understand the technology that goes into building vehicles, you won't be able to build them, and you certainly can't draw them."

2019 Acura NSX

The drawing is utterly mesmerizing to look at, and it peels away the sharp sheet metal to reveal the mid-mounted twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 and three electric motors responsible for 573 horsepower and 476 pound-feet of torque. Yoshikawa quickly puts our high-school doodles of fantasy cars to shame. But, this is the work of a man who's spent 25 years as a photojournalist and artist.

Yoshikawa's sketch follows the introduction of the refreshed 2019 Acura NSX. The brand tweaked the exterior with body-color trim and added a new Thermal Orange paint color. Optional carbon-fiber bits are also finished in high-gloss, and Indigo blue semi-aniline leather and Alcantara join the interior options list. Other previously optional equipment is now standard, too, such as four-way power seats, navigation, ELS Studio premium audio, parking sensors, and aluminum pedals.

Yet, Yoshikawa's work reminds us to never take a car like the NSK for granted. The engineering underneath the car will never be as sexy as the outside, but somehow, he makes it that much more appealing.